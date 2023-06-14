Quality attracts competition at Silverdale

The market was firm at Silverdale on Wednesday, with 402 head yarded and most descriptions selling to similar rates.
Agents reported that good quality cattle were selling to strong competition, while lesser quality cattle were selling to reduced rates.
E and E Windley sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 215c or $1350.
T and D Johnson sold a pen of Charbray cows for 209c or $1182.
Angus store cows from MF Dade sold for 161c or $818.
Troy Thomson sold Charolais bulls for 237c or $1980.
A and J Stewart sold Angus 2 tooth heavy steers for 293c or $1892.
Charolais cross heavy heifers fromW and P Russell sold for 282c or $1454.
GJ Harmon sold Charbray light feeder steers for 334c or $1140.
RL Kliese sold Braford yearling mickeys for 287c or $819.
Brahman cross feeder heifers from S and I Moffatt sold for 269c or $915.
JL and DR Livestock sold Charbray weaner heifers for 257c or $649 and Charbray weaner steers for 343c or $955.
