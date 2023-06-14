Queensland Country Life
Charbray weaner steers sell for 343c or $955 at Silverdale

Updated June 15 2023 - 7:57am, first published June 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Quality attracts competition at Silverdale
The market was firm at Silverdale on Wednesday, with 402 head yarded and most descriptions selling to similar rates.

