Australia's longest running business management education came full circle when founder Terry McCosker taught his last Grazing for Profit course to a room of 64 students in Toowoomba last week.
It has been more than 30 years again since Mr McCosker founded the once controversial RCS Australia and Grazing For Profit as a way to show farmers how to work with nature instead of fighting it.
"We were met with a lot of resistance by some back then, and still are today to a lesser extend," he told Queensland Country Life.
At the time Mr McCosker was managing a DPI research station in the Northern Territory and he was introduced to Stan Parson of Ranching For Profit.
He introduced the Grazing for Profit School into Australia, which now has more than 8000 graduates and has changed grazing, livestock and business management nationally.
Mr McCosker adapted the course to suit the Australian environment and production systems and has been received by producers, including three generational families.
The course was a first of its kind that also taught people management skills and finance, as well as animal and forage production.
He said there were a number of issues he was proud to have achieved over his time in the role.
"When I started there were not many people doing any form of grazing management, and today about 60 per cent are doing some form of rotational grazing," he said.
"Producers now too, have a better understanding of carrying capacity versus stocking rates.
"Carrying capacity is what you can produce and stocking numbers is the number of beasts you can run."
He said the use of grazing charts to predict drought and tell a producer when the drought would be over was another highlight too
All these techniques helped producers leave their land in a better condition for the next generation, he said.
Mr McCosker will still teach courses for the Yeppoon-based RCS Australia, while David McLean will deliver Grazing for Profit courses.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
