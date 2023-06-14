Management at Queensland's tick centre were allegedly warned months ago there would be a shortage of the tick vaccine, Combavac3in1.
The frozen vaccine is a short turnaround treatment developed by Biosecurity Queensland's Tick Fever Centre in Brisbane and must be used within four days of it being made.
The industry was notified last week that from this Thursday doses of the vaccine used for the long-term control of tick fever in cattle would not be available again until July 11.
Sources close to workers at the tick centre have told Queensland Country Life that staff warned management months ago that there could be a delay.
"This is a situation that could have been avoided," an unnamed source said.
They said their advice was ignored by both management and decision makers of the centre.
"The management and decision makers seriously lack the expertise and strategic decisions related to meeting industry standards in tick vaccine production," the source said.
Queensland Country Life understands the supply was diminished as early as last week leaving producers stranded.
A spokesperson for Biosecurity Queensland said the current shortage of tick fever vaccine was associated with the procurement of a component of the vaccine.
"The tick fever centre is working with the supplier to facilitate supply in the shortest possible time," the spokesperson said.
However, the unnamed source said part of the delay process was because an important part of the serum was imported from New Zealand, and "it takes time to be made".
"This latest order is taking longer than it should, due to the delay in ordering the serum, as it should have been ordered much earlier," they said.
They also suggested, "there needed to be an independent review into the manufacturing of vaccines in Queensland".
Cattle producers in tick-infested areas of the state looking to buy stock from clean areas could be holding back from operating until the Queensland government can rectify the current shortage of vaccine.
READ MORE:
Brisbane Valley livestock agent Jack Fogg, Shepherdson and Boyd, said producers in the ticky areas would certainly hesitate from operating until the supply of tick vaccine was rectified and guaranteed.
"Not only that, but the lack of available vaccines is affecting producers in ticky areas who administer the vaccine to their weaners as a precaution," he said.
Roma livestock agent Brad Neven, Watkins and Co, was astonished when contacted for a reaction to the vaccine shortfall.
"How did the government let that happen?" Mr Neven said.
"As if there are not enough hiccups in the cattle job now."
He said it was unlikely to affect the Roma store market on Tuesday as there was only limited competition with backgrounders back into tick infested country.
But Mr Neven said it would have an ongoing impact on northern cattle sales, where producers from tick areas tended to operate.
Queensland Country Life put further questions to Biosecurity Queensland clarifying when the tick fever centre first realised about the potential shortage and how they would address the situation.
At the time of going to press, the media department was unable to respond to the questions in time.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.