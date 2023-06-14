FarmFest 2023 has been hailed as "history making", with this year's expanded 26-hectare site eclipsing all previous events.
The three-day event at Kingsthorpe on the Darling Downs also saw more than 750 principal exhibitors and millions of dollars' worth of sales generated.
ACM general events manager Kate Nugent said FarmFest had surpassed all expectations.
"This year we saw a 14 per cent increase in the number of exhibitors, and we've had bumper crowds across each day, which has created a lot of buzz and excitement for our exhibitors," says Ms Nugent.
"We've had reports from many exhibitors that sales are up on previous years, expected to be well into the tens of millions."
Ms Nugent said tractors were some of the strongest sellers, with one vendor even selling a $1.5 million cotton picker.
With a focus on technology and innovation in the agriculture industry, this year's FarmFest saw the launch of Agri-Tech Alley - an aisle with 100 agri-tech companies and brands, showcasing the latest in innovative farming products and services.
The 2023 event also saw the launch of the education pavilion, the livestock marketplace - a new lifestyle marketplace, and the return of the famed livestock competitions.
Crowds also enjoyed the warmer weather, with some even ditching their coats to soak up the rare phenomenon.
Food and drink vendors were ready for the change, selling plenty of cold drinks alongside the usual hot coffee and tea favourites.
Ms Nugent said this year was an example of what was in store for next year and beyond, as FarmFest continued to grow.
"We've already expanded the site to accommodate the growing interest from exhibitors and visitors, for what is the fastest growing agricultural field day in the country," Ms Nugent said.
Queensland Country Life's parent company ACM is also the producer of FarmFest.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
