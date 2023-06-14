Queensland Country Life
Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition finalists named for 2023

By Ben Harden
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:02am
This year's ALPA school at CQLX Gracemere saw 16 agents vying for the state final selection. Picture: Ben Harden
The Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition final will return to the Royal Queensland Show in August with the 10 agents vying for the state title announced at a school in Gracemere this week.

