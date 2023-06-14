The Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition final will return to the Royal Queensland Show in August with the 10 agents vying for the state title announced at a school in Gracemere this week.
A record 40 young men converged on CQLX for the annual Australian Livestock and Property Agents' intensive school.
Of those, 16 were eligible to vie for a spot in the state final that will be back at Ekka after COVID disruptions saw the event held at regional selling centres.
This year's state finalists are Samuel Clarke of GDL Roma, Dustyn Fitzgerald of Queensland Rural Charters Towers, Charles Gleeson of Watkins & Company Roma, William Hall of Elders Roma, Jack Hannah of GDL Miles, Simon Kinbacher of GDL Rockhampton, Matt Pearce of GDL Emerald, Ashley Steel of TopX Roma, Creeden Weir of Elders Emerald and Wyatt Wrigley of Eastern Rural Dalby.
ALPA CEO Peter Baldwin said the most pleasing aspect of the school was the improvement in attendees, particularly those who had never sold before.
"Their confidence grew, their skill levels grew and everyone was competent, and they should be very proud of how they picked up all the techniques and skills they were are able to pass on," he said.
"We're extremely grateful to the Roma Saleyards for having us over the last few years, but we're very pleased to be going back to the place that we know so well."
