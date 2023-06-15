Weaner steers top at 388c at Roma

A total of 6309 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 376c and averaged 326c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 388c and averaged 348c, steers 280-330kg reached 368c and averaged 330c, and steers 330-400kg reached 364c and averaged 313c. Feeder steers 400-500kg range topped at 358c and averaged 293c.
Shawn Dobbin, Curlew Valley, Surat, sold Simbrah steers to 388c, reaching $836 to average $836.
RP and EA Murphy, Prairie Flats, Charleville, sold Charolais cross steers to 382c, reaching $1131 to average $984.
FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 380c, reaching $980 to average $899.
LRC Grazing, Abbington, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 378c, reaching $993 to average $947.
Whitton Cattle Co, Myrtleville Cattle Co, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 368c reaching $1248 to average $1124. The Charolais heifers sold to 290c, reaching $1233 to average $889.
JS Grazing, Double J, Injune, sold Angus steers to 358c reaching $1680 to average $1614.
FG and R Dunn, Coogoon, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 358c reaching $1129 to average $1052.
T and H Grazing, Bungeroo, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 354c reaching $1437 to average $1112.
Burunga P/L, Rainbow Downs, Wandoan, sold Charolais cross steers to 352c reaching $1418 to average $1317.
AK Grazing Pty Ltd, Austral Park, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 348c, reaching $1280 to average $1100. The Angus cross heifers sold to 294c, reaching $803 to average $785.
Dart Pastoral Co., Bannockburn Station, Torrens Creek, sold Charolais cross steers to 348c reaching $1285 to average $1051. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 265c, reaching $993 to average $615.
Cormack Clan Pty Ltd, Chrystal Brook, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 348c, reaching $1216 to average $1188.
Estate of Rita Maragret Kehl, Timbalite, Taroom, sold Charolais cross steers to 340c, reaching $1062 to average $849. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 252c, reaching $895 to average $583.
Leumeah Grazing, Leumeah, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 340c, reaching $995 to average $995.
SC and TC Bond, Borromoore, Bungil, sold Simmental cross steers to 336c, reaching $1420 to average $1313.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 250c and averaged 215c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 294c and averaged 236c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 298c, averaging 252c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 274c, averaging 247c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 294c, averaging 250c.
Gwenbrook Farms Pastoral Co, Gwenbrook, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 298c, reaching $914 to average $753.
SJ and NE Ward, Taringa, Injune, sold Charbray cross heifers to 256c, reaching $825 to average $825. The Brahman cross cows sold to 218c, reaching $1180 to average $1108.
D and S Joliffe, Walhallow, Amby sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 230c, reaching $1070 to average $1070.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.