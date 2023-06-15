Weaner steers top at 388c at Roma

Queensland Country Life
Simbrah steers reach 388c/$836 at Roma

June 15 2023 - 10:00am
A total of 6309 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

