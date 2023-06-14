Diesel thefts from machinery owned by Somerset Regional Council are being investigates by Toogoolawah Police, along with detectives from the Rural and Stock Crime Squad at Forest Hill.
Police Sergeant Troy Whittle said the heavy machinery has been used in road construction and maintenance work along Esk Crows Nest Road in Eskdale, with offenders targeting the machinery on multiple occasions between February and May.
CCTV has successfully captured images and video of a number of alleged offenders.
"In some cases, the suspect vehicle has been identified and investigations are ongoing, however, police are seeking public assistance to locate the driver of a white Holden rodeo, captured on CCTV, allegedly stealing a quantity of diesel from machinery on April 18," Sgt Whittle said.
Residents of the Eskdale area are asked to report suspect vehicles by either contacting their local police station or calling Crime Stoppers.
