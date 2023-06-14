Queensland Country Life

Somerset council fuel thefts captured on camera could lead to arrests.

Updated June 14 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
Thieves have been stealing fuel from council machinery. Photo supplied by QPS
Diesel thefts from machinery owned by Somerset Regional Council are being investigates by Toogoolawah Police, along with detectives from the Rural and Stock Crime Squad at Forest Hill.

