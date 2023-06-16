Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux has panned the state government announcement that there is a record $1.04 billion budget for the state's fire and emergency services department, including a "significant investment" of $16.1 million towards new and replacement trucks, in addition to $2.6 million on new operational equipment, and $1 million towards the overall $3 million project to retrofit cabin deluge systems into existing rural fire trucks.
"Minister good, plan good, execution to be done by a department everyone agrees has done so bad it's being dissolved," Mr Choveaux said.
He was not confident of seeing the money or new trucks, saying a 2021 KPMG report found QFES spent significantly less per brigade volunteer than anywhere else in Australia.
"Yet every year all the money that the QFES raises from the community is gone," Mr Choveaux said.
"Queensland has the lowest comparative cost for RFS per volunteer relative to other jurisdictions. The difference is considerable, with Queensland's spending between 4.7 and 8.4 times less per volunteer relative to Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia," the report states.
Mr Choveaux also pointed to another part of the report that found that the vast majority of QFES corporate services are supplied to Fire and Rescue and that QFES corporate service culture is programmed to support Fire and Rescue.
"At present, the allocation of corporate services appears skewed to supporting FRS as 86% of non-direct costs in FY21 were apportioned to FRS," it says.
"By way of comparison, the split of non-direct costs across other services in FY21 was 6% for RFS, 6% for SES, 3% for DM and 1% for MR. This split has remained relatively consistent since FY15.
"It is acknowledged the allocation of increased support to FRS may reiterate cultural challenges identified by stakeholders in relation to the perception that urban/professional fire functions have a more dominant and important role within the overarching QFES model."
ALSO READ:
According to Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan, the Rural Fire Service will receive a significant investment of $16.1 million towards new and replacement trucks, in addition to $2.6 million on new operational equipment, and $1 million towards the overall $3 million project to retrofit life-saving cabin deluge systems into existing rural fire trucks.
The Bushfire Safety Campaign, which delivers critical safety and preparedness advice for Queenslanders to consider for the annual bushfire season, will receive a total of $5 million in funding over three years, to design and advertise a new campaign.
Mr Choveaux said he had no issues with the work of Minister Mark Ryan, or the amount of money in the budget.
"Mark Ryan is the seventh emergency services minister I've dealt with and the minister who's performed the most for rural firies," he said. "The difficulty is, the trucks are not getting through the clogged Kedron pipeline and aren't getting built."
He said the RFBAQ had worked very efficiently with little money and was building equipment fit for purpose.
"Brigades are telling us they want the trucks the RFBAQ is building," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.