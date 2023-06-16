Queensland Country Life

Rural Firies GM says Palaszczuk budget won't deliver needed trucks

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell fire brigade members burning off recently. Picture supplied.
Mitchell fire brigade members burning off recently. Picture supplied.

Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux has panned the state government announcement that there is a record $1.04 billion budget for the state's fire and emergency services department, including a "significant investment" of $16.1 million towards new and replacement trucks, in addition to $2.6 million on new operational equipment, and $1 million towards the overall $3 million project to retrofit cabin deluge systems into existing rural fire trucks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.