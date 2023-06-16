Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux has panned the state government announcement that there is a record $1.04 billion budget for the state's fire and emergency services department, including a "significant investment" of $16.1 million towards new and replacement trucks, in addition to $2.6 million on new operational equipment, and $1 million towards the overall $3 million project to retrofit cabin deluge systems into existing rural fire trucks.

