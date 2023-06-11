Light store steers and mickeys flavour of the day at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 656 head of cattle at last Thursday's prime and store sale.
The yarding was mixed in quality with pockets of better quality cattle throughout.
A small yarding of prime cattle last week saw limited processor attendance and a decline across all processor categories.
Store cattle markets received good competition from a limited gallery of buyers with feedlot and backgrounder buyers in the market.
Light store steers and mickeys were the flavour of the day with good results achieved for vendors.
The yarding was drawn from local areas as well as Pentland, Prairie and Boulia.
Bulls over 450kg made 268c, average 232c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 160c, average 151c, cows 400-500kg made 174c, average 165c, and cows over 500kg reached 200c, to average 185c.
Heifers under 220kg made 248c, average 248c, heifers 280-350kg reached 240c, average 208c, heifers 350-450kg made 202c, average 194c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 226c, averaging 218c.
Steers 220-280kg sold to 298c, averaging 257c, steers 280-350kg made 344c, average 298c, steers 350-400kg reached 318c, average 263c, steers 400-550kg made 290c, average 244c, and steers over 550kg sold to 267c, average 254c.
Mickeys made to 308c, to average 252c.
A steer was kindly donated to the RFDS Qld that sold for 234.2c/kg averaging 775kg for a return of $1815.05.
JL and LI Davison, Salt Creek, Barcaldine, sold a run of Charolais/Droughtmaster steers selling to 326.2c weighing 347kg to return $1133/hd.
Calldent Pty Ltd, Boongavima, Aramac, sold Brahman mickeys to top at 308.2c weighing 257kg to return $793/hd.
PJ and TN Cullen, Kyong, Pentland, sold Brahman bulls topping at 250c weighing 552kg to return 1382/hd
D Forster, Rodney Downs, Ilfracombe, sold quality Droughtmaster cross steers for 318.2c at 395kg to return $1256/hd.
CL and SM Woltmann, Lydia, Winton, sold good quality Angus cross steers for 306.2c at 337kg to return $1030/hd.
H and S Glasson, Greenlaw, Yaraka, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 226.2c averaging 627.5kg for a return of $1419.41.
H Lamond, Greenlaw, Yaraka, sold Brahman cows for 184.2c averaging 551.3kg for a return of $1015.40/hd.
Alec, David and Donna Rankine, Prairie, sold Brangus cross steers for 244.2c averaging 358.6kg for a return of $875.63/hd.
G Woodhouse, Pathungra, Boulia, sold a Santa Gertrudis bull for 268.2c averaging 775kg for a return of $2078.55.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.