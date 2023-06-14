Queensland Country Life

Grant Gericke takes out champion pen at Gympie weaner show and sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Peter Flemming, Schuh Group Accountants, Gympie, who was sponsor of the champion overall pen of weaners at Gympie, and Grant Gericke.
A motto of breeding cattle that you'd want to buy yourself has won Mundubbera's Grant Gericke most of the ribbons on offer at Sullivan's second weaner sale of the year at Gympie last Thursday, where 1027 cattle were yarded.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

