A motto of breeding cattle that you'd want to buy yourself has won Mundubbera's Grant Gericke most of the ribbons on offer at Sullivan's second weaner sale of the year at Gympie last Thursday, where 1027 cattle were yarded.
Mr Gericke's eight-month-old Charbray weaner steers and heifers collected awards for best pen of steers suitable for export market, champion pen of steers, best pen of heifers suitable for replacement breeders, and champion pen of heifers.
The steers were also judged the overall champion pen of weaners.
Richard Baker showed the best pen of steers suitable for domestic trade, and Trent Stanton had the best pen of heifers suitable for domestic trade.
The Gericke's heaviest pen of steers averaged 352kg while a lighter pen returned 315kg, and the heifers weighed in at 313kg.
The top pen sold for 348c/kg to return $1228.
When Mr Gericke won the same show last year he received around $2000 a head for his cattle, but said he was happy with the money on the day last Thursday.
You couldn't expect last year's money today- Grant Gehricke
He's been breeding first cross cattle from grey Brahman cows and Barambah-Dale Charolais bulls for around 30 years, saying Brahman breeders were low maintenance cows that suited his country.
"The growth of their calves this year was amazing," he said. "It was very dry until mid-March, when it rained for ages, and the calves put on weight like crazy."
He liked to sell at the Gympie weaner sales because he knew buyers were there specially to bid for his pens.
Cattle last week were drawn from Mundubbera, Windera, Tansey, Manumbar, Kilkivan, Woolooga and all local areas, and agent Dan Sullivan said the market remained quite strong for quality.
In other sales, Noela Augustine, Mundubbera sold Charbray steers for 366c/kg or $1058/head.
Charolais-cross steers from R Baker, Kia Ora made 358c/kg ($1048), while I and N Fleiter, Conondale sold Charolais-cross steers for 356c/kg ($1019).
Charbray steers from St Neots, Cinnabar made 384c/kg ($917 and $910), and Charolais-cross steers from G Wason, Kilkivan made 356c/kg ($929).
Also selling on the day were Santa-cross steers from L and S Finney, Manumbar, making 352c/g ($1094).
Simmental-steers from D Parker, Windera made 374c/kg ($916).
Droughtmaster-cross steers from R Gibbs, Widgee sold for 350c/kg ($1011), while Droughtmaster steers from Fitzgerald & Co sold for 340c/kg ($1029).
Santa-cross steers from Elgin Vale made 346c/kg ($893). Brett Dodds, Hivesville sold Charbray steers for 362c/kg to return $937.
Santa steers from D and S Sallaway, Crownthorpe made 364c/kg ($1013).
Mr Sullivan said better quality steers sold from 320 to 385 cents per kilogram.
Droughtmaster heifers from J and Y Anderson sold for 296c/kg to return $886.
Better quality European-cross heifers sold from 250 to 272c/kg, and the next run of heifers sold from 210 to 245c/kg.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.