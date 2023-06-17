What's new with the tax office this year?

The Australian Taxation Office has extended its data matching capability this year to include details of rental income earned from property managers. They will also receive retails of landlord insurance paid and interest on loans for residential investment properties. This is to ensure all rental income is disclosed and expenses for interest and insurance are claimed correctly. The insurance providers will also be required to report any claims made to ensure these are also reported as income.
From July 1, 2023 there will be a new reporting regime. Sharing Economy Reporting Regime (SERR) will require electronic distribution platforms that provide taxi services, ride-sourcing and short-term accommodation to report income data to the ATO. Other electronic distribution platforms must report from July 1, 2024 - e.g. Uber eats etc. This will be matched against what is reported in tax returns and business activity statements.
Also new to the ATO data matching protocol will be income protection insurance. Insurance providers will be required to supply details of the costs of your income protection policy to match against the deduction claimed as well as any payouts received from that policy. These payouts must be declared as income in the year received. If your income protection insurance is paid by your super fund you cannot claim this as a deduction in your personal return.
For businesses that have employees the ATO is going to prefill the PAYG withholding section (W1 and W2) on your activity statements with information already lodged via Single Touch Payroll. Some cashbook software already populates these fields, but the ATO is going to provide this information to them and it will be up to the software provider to determine if it will be used in their products. If the populated amounts are different to your records it could be due to late STP reporting or amounts missed.
