What's new with the tax office this year?

For businesses that have employees the ATO is going to prefill the PAYG withholding section (W1 and W2) on your activity statements with information already lodged via Single Touch Payroll. Some cashbook software already populates these fields, but the ATO is going to provide this information to them and it will be up to the software provider to determine if it will be used in their products. If the populated amounts are different to your records it could be due to late STP reporting or amounts missed.