ATO extends data matching capability

By Helen Warnock
June 17 2023 - 12:00pm
What's new with the tax office this year?
The Australian Taxation Office has extended its data matching capability this year to include details of rental income earned from property managers. They will also receive retails of landlord insurance paid and interest on loans for residential investment properties. This is to ensure all rental income is disclosed and expenses for interest and insurance are claimed correctly. The insurance providers will also be required to report any claims made to ensure these are also reported as income.

