Members of the Australian Brangus Cattle Association will have access to a raft of breed knowledge when Single-Step Breedplan is turned on in November, 2023.
Single-Step Breedplan was first introduced in 2017 for the Brahman, Hereford and Angus beef breeds and for the Wagyu breed in 2018.
Since this time, and as other breeds have reached sufficient size in terms of reference population (requiring the animals to possess both phenotype and genotype), additional Single-Step Breedplan evaluations have been implemented.
University of New England Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit (AGBU) Genetics Research and Development manager Brad Crook said for composite breeds such as Brangus, especially where crossing of the original base breeds is ongoing, there is much greater diversity expressed within the reference population.
"This creates a more complex scenario than is the case when evaluating one or the other of the base breeds," Dr Crook said.
"It's much simpler to determine how one Angus animal might relate to another Angus animal, or one Brahman to another Brahman, than to determine how one animal of high Angus content relates to one animal of high Brahman content in the Brangus population," he said.
It was with this in mind, and after consultation with a number of industry bodies, that the ABCA made the regulations for all sires of calves born after January 1, 2020 to be tested with the Brangus Bundle in part to assist in building the number of Brangus DNA Profiles available for eventual use in Single-Step analysis.
"The introduction of Single-Step Breedplan for the Brangus breed has required considerably more research and testing to ensure the genotypes are used as correctly and as accurately as possible."
A conventional Breedplan evaluation makes use of pedigree information and performance records in order to calculate estimates of breeding value (EBVs) for a range of traits of economic importance.
These EBVs are part of the suite of tools available to beef seedstock breeders to assist in making informed selection decisions.
EBVs increase the accuracy of prediction about the outcomes of breeding decisions made because they provide more objective information about the genetic contributions made by breeding animals to future generations.
Dr Crook said Single-Step Breedplan takes this to a whole other level by including genomic data in the calculation of EBVs.
"When breeders genotype their cattle and the DNA information is stored on the breed society database, it then becomes possible to extract the genomic single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) data along with the pedigree and performance records for use in the Breedplan evaluation.
"This extra source of data provides vital information about the actual relationships among individuals, more than we can determine from pedigree alone, and vital information as to how specific genotypes relate to specific expressions of trait performance.
"The net result is that inclusion of genotypes with Single-Step Breedplan increases the accuracy of prediction over and above that achievable with pedigree information alone."
Dr Crook said the first major benefit fro Brangus breeders from Single-Step Breedplan is that the EBVs provide more reliable predictors of the genetic outcomes arising from selection decisions.
"In all instances where genomics is used in the calculation for EBVs, whether beef, sheep or other livestock species, we see an increase in the accuracy of the predictions made about progeny arising from the breeding decisions made.
"That's because genomics tells us more than we can determine from pedigree information alone.
He also said when young animals are genotyped, and the earlier in life, the better, there is increased potential for higher accuracies to be reported on their EBVs.
"This is particularly important for traits that aren't usually expressed (and recorded) until later in life.
"By having higher accuracies on EBVs earlier in life, it is possible to make more accurate selection decisions at earlier stages in life.
"Higher accuracy combined with shorter generation intervals results in greater rates of genetic gain."
Dr Crook said if the goal of beef breeding is to make more accurate selection decisions and achieved greater rates of genetic gain in traits of economic relevance, "then the inclusion of genomics via Single-Step Breedplan will contribute even more towards achieving that goal".
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
