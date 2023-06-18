US gridiron Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen reckoned: 'One of life's most painful moments comes when we must admit that we didn't do our homework'.
His philosophy on completely understanding the playing field is not lost on me, or the synergies with the current state of play for dairy.
Australian dairy farmers are in the epicentre of the annual pricing brawl that officially starts on June 1 at 2pm when all buyers of milk must have their minimum price out publicly.
The need for farmers to do their homework is imperative during the June storm cell of contracting.
We always talk in dairy about deregulation, after all it was a critical moment for our industry.
For almost 25 years now we have been exposed to market forces determining price and it feels like farmers have always got the rough end of that pineapple.
But in 2022, dairy saw an enormous move in price via a combination of a declining national milk pool and high global demand.
Now things have changed, the international price has come off the boil.
China has dramatically increased dairy production through significant levels of heifer live exports to boost its annual production to near 40 billion litres.
One expert forecast is that just the level of growth in China alone will be that of the entire Australian supply.
The ability for southern Australian milk to find a home in export markets has slowed.
However, recent attempts to distort the Queensland market with opening price reductions and offers of 'special deals' to some and not all is what erodes confidence and is a considerable handbrake to genuine growth in production.
Farmer-run cooperatives held their nerve and forced the market to lift, meaning those decreases proposed are now yesterday's fish and chip wrappers.
Domestic fresh milk production in the north is still a solid commodity to be in, and we are in critically short supply of it here.
Milk contracts signed by farmers guarantee a price for the entire year. Not even dairy's biggest commodity competitor has that, perhaps more than a few beef producers might see the benefit of that right now?
So please, do your homework, understand your contract and ask the probing questions.
Full disclosure: Shane Webcke is hands down my favourite player and I tried desperately to find a suitable Webby quote to illustrate the need for preparation, plenty about loyalty though!
- Damien Tessmann, dairy agribusiness manager
