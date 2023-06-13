Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais cross feeder steers make 311c/$1550 at Moreton

June 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality yearling and feeder cattle in demand at Moreton
Quality yearling and feeder cattle in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 282 head at Moreton sale today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.