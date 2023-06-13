Quality yearling and feeder cattle in demand at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a reduced yarding of 282 head at Moreton sale today.
Quality lines of yearling and feeder cattle sold to stronger competition at increased rates.
Fewer export cattle came to hand and sold to the regular field of buyers similar to last week.
Charolais show potential steers sold by D Taylor went for 402c/kg returning $1889/hd. L and M Pampling sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 319.2c coming in at $688/hd.
P Bader sold Charolais weaner heifers for 261.2c with a result of $901/hd. Charbray cross feeder heifers from Grantham Grazing realised 267.2c or $943/hd.
D and V McAlpine sold Charolais cross feeder steers for a good result of 311.2c with a return of $1550/hd. Charolais cross trade steers from M and S O'Brien sold at 303.2c returning $1523/hd.
RJ and JD Freeman sold Charolais cross heavy cows with a result of 219.2c or $1353/hd. Brangus cross medium cows from Samuel Holdings sold at 214.2c with a return of $1381/hd.
Droughtmaster cross bulls from G and M Chalmers returned 252.2c or $2168/hd.
