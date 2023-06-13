Market eases at Woodford

There were 297 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
All buyers were in operation, with the market slightly easier overall, with the plainer types the most affected.
James Kuhn, Dayboro, sold a pen of Angus cross steers for $1090. Jo Walker, Caboolture, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1075 and $820 and Charolais steers for $760.
Symbol D Grazing, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner steers for $750 and heifers for $750. Duggan & Stock, Hunchy, sold Braford cows for $1360. J Walker, Bellmere, sold a line of Euro heifer calves for $690.
