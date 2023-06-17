Glenmorgan's Wendy Henning sees consolidating the membership base and reminding them of the importance of their work as one of her first jobs as the incoming president of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association in Queensland.
She took over from Louise Martin at the annual general meeting at Julia Creek last week, after joining the ICPA state council in 2015.
The mother of four daughters, former part-time teacher aide at the small primary school of Teelba, and partner in a mixed cattle and cropping business is a member of the Westmar-Inglestone branch and has helped organise three state conferences, at Goondiwindi, Toowoomba, and St George, as well as federal conferences in Brisbane and Longreach.
It was at Longreach in 2021 that she joined federal council, giving her many hats to juggle.
Last week's conference in the state's north west was marked with long-awaited news of a $4000 increase to the additional allowance component of the Remote Area Tuition Allowance in the 2024 school year, indexed for CPI, and Ms Henning said it would be important to make sure the rural education lobby group remained relevant for members in the wake of that.
"I'll be reiterating to members that it's not always about the big wins but the scope they have to make change in all areas of our lobby," she said.
"Because we've been successful over the years, there's a mindset that ICPA will do it, but we've got to have a membership base that's active to make that happen.
"The conference this year showed the importance of coming together and reconnecting."
Some 24 branches had delegates at Julia Creek - just over half of the 45 branches in the state, adding up to 1345 members in 2022.
They voted to hold next year's conference at Townsville, to be hosted by the Belyando-Mt Coolon branch.
Ms Henning said it was great that branches without facilities to stage a conference themselves could still be involved.
Retiring treasurer Amanda Clark told the conference that it took a significant amount of funds each year to enable state councillors to continue their lobby with government departments to achieve better outcomes for members' children.
Total expenses last year came to $110,443.
Branches catered at bike rides, bull sales, campdrafts, field days, shows, races and film festivals to raise money, and raised the organisation's profile at quiz and trivia nights, country music festivals and cricket competitions.
Swimming, gym and sports camps for rural students have become a permanent feature of many branches' this year.
