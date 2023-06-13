A strong showing of 100 led steers and heifers competed at the Toogoolawah Show on Saturday.
Judge Mitch Franz from Jandowae ran his eye over the exhibits.
There were 36 animals entered in the three junior classes, which was open to competitors 18 years and under or a school or college.
Also read: Tick vaccine shortage affects producers
Black Pearl led by Hayden Beattie was the champion, the same title he won at FarmFest earlier in the week.
The reserve junior champion was won by Princess exhibited by Callum McUtchin.
There were then 64 animals entered in the five open classes.
When commenting on his champion open steer, Mr Franz said he hadn't seen such a large number of high quality steers paraded at one show.
"...and it has been an absolute honour to look over them today," he said.
The champion open steer was awarded to Thor exhibited by Luke and Emily Kahler and the reserve was won by Loopy exhibited by Anthony and Ben O'Dwyer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.