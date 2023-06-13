Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Toogoolawah Show led steer competition wows with solid numbers

June 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Open champion steer Thor was held by Luke Kahler and is pictured with Toogoolawah 2023 Showgirl Michayla Cowley, Toogoolawah 2023 Rural Ambassador Steph Laycock, Esk 2023 Showgirl Jo-Reese Donald, and judge Mitch Franz. Picture: Supplied by Peter Heath
Open champion steer Thor was held by Luke Kahler and is pictured with Toogoolawah 2023 Showgirl Michayla Cowley, Toogoolawah 2023 Rural Ambassador Steph Laycock, Esk 2023 Showgirl Jo-Reese Donald, and judge Mitch Franz. Picture: Supplied by Peter Heath

A strong showing of 100 led steers and heifers competed at the Toogoolawah Show on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.