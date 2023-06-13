Queensland Country Life has welcomed a new journalist to the team this week.
Phil Brandel will become a journalist for the Bible of the Bush from his base in Cairns after previously working in print and radio organisations.
His most recent appointment saw him employed as a features writer and producer for ABC Far North covering a range of topics, including feral pig controls.
Prior to this he was a journalist with The Express Newspaper.
Queensland Country Life editor Lucy Kinbacher welcomed Phil to the team and said it was exciting to have a full time journalist to cover some of the big issues in the north.
"I look forward to seeing the stories that Phil chases down from a part of the state that has plenty of agricultural production to showcase," she said.
"Phil is one of a number of experienced journalists that have joined our team in recent weeks and will bring plenty of quality work to our publication, both online and in print."
If you have a story for Phil get in touch by emailing phil.brandel@austcommunitymedia.com.au or calling 0423 520 552.
