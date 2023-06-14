The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority has been evaluating how teachers and students alike are using advances in artificial intelligence, the Queensland Isolated Children's Parents' Association conference has heard.
Executive director Jo Butterworth told delegates she'd been in the ChatGPT space since the flurry of hype accompanied its launch last November, and said she was starting to put guidance documents together.
"ICPA is in this space as well," she said. "We're talking to principals about assessment qualities. It's something that's evolving."
Ms Butterworth demonstrated the technology's pre-trained limitations, asking a question about the state's largest regional town, and getting Rockhampton as the answer.
"The question you ask will dictate the answer," she said, adding that students were already used to using search engines to find a myriad of answers to questions.
She said teachers were finding the technology useful to generate lesson plans, and she was monitoring what students were using it for.
"When it first came out there were questions about spotting fakes and calls to ban it," she said.
"Now we're looking at how we can make use of it.
"The situation's evolving and we know it's something we've got to stay on top of."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
