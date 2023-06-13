A motion with the potential to result in higher fees being asked of parents was passed at the state Isolated Children's Parents' Association conference last week, when delegates supported a call from the Capricornia Branch of the Air for the Education Minister to mandate compulsory boarding standards for schools.
According to the explanation put up with the motion, geographically isolated families are faced with the prospect of sending children away to boarding school in year 7, typically aged 11 or 12, which it said was a very vulnerable age to leave the family environment, hundreds of kilometres away.
"Mandating the standard would ensure that vulnerable geographically isolated children who have no other choice than to attend boarding school receive a consistently high standard of holistic and equitable care, equivalent to that of other services whose primary role is caring for children," it read.
Numerous boarding school representatives added words of caution when the motion was being debated, including St Margaret's principal Ros Curtis, who said schools were heavily self-regulated and market driven.
"If we're not up to standard, we don't have students," she said. "This would be another layer of regulation, which comes with more cost. I'm not sure how else we would pass that on except by increasing costs."
Others questioned how the proposed standard would be administered and overseen, and a Townsville Grammar School spokesman said it was very hard to find a boarding school in Queensland that wasn't already using Australian Boarding School Association standards, that helped parents make judgements when seeking a school for their child.
ABSA CEO Richard Stokes told conference delegates that when governments wrote standards for schools in the UK and New Zealand, they sent in inspectors who didn't know what they were looking for.
"You don't want that," he said.
He went on to explain the three-year process they'd gone through to write a set of national minimum standards, which they were planning to update for 2024-25, to fill gaps around caring for children with different cultural backgrounds.
Participation in the standard is voluntary, and Mr Stokes said it was what they regarded as a minimum standard, not just for large independent schools but for small country hostels and facilities as far afield as Torres Strait.
He also outlined ABSA's plans for certification, at the request of members, in order to be able to prove they were meeting or exceeding the standard.
A system is being put together by the same people who certify organic operations in Australia, which involves training auditors who will go to schools to check their systems against the standard.
"That will involve being on site for at least a day," Mr Stokes said. "What we're suggesting is from lunch time one day to lunch time the next - that fills a whole boarding program."
ABSA is envisaging a three-stage certification program, a basic self-assessment that lets a school work out where its gaps are, then a much more detailed self-assessment involving scenarios that schools will have to make a choice between, followed by the onsite audit.
"I do believe certification will force boarding schools to (have minimum standards), because you can't have a boarding school here who's certified and next door you've got one that hasn't, because next door won't get any kids," Mr Stokes said.
"They voted for the motion, and that puts me and our organisation under pressure to find a way to do that without making it more expensive to be at boarding school."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
