Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Queensland homelessness is getting worse

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 14 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Luder is a homeless mum of four living in a borrowed caravan at a camping ground. Picture by Brandon Long
Courtney Luder is a homeless mum of four living in a borrowed caravan at a camping ground. Picture by Brandon Long

Once popular spots for family holidaymakers and travellers, camp grounds and show grounds across regional Queensland are becoming long term refuges for those who have fallen on tough times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.