Once popular spots for family holidaymakers and travellers, camp grounds and show grounds across regional Queensland are becoming long term refuges for those who have fallen on tough times.
Shockingly, statistics show Queensland has the highest percentage of homeless people living regionally and remotely after the Northern Territory and Tasmania.
In fact, roughly half of Queensland's 22,447 homeless live outside of the major cities - Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Ipswich - according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Mum of four and full time feedlot employee Courtney Luder is one of those 10,941 regional homeless people.
She was living a normal life in Dalby until her landlord evicted her for missing one rent payment.
Now she's approaching one year living in a borrowed caravan at a camp ground with a toddler, school-aged kids and two dogs.
"It's hard with the kids saying that they wish they were normal, or that they were someone else," Ms Luder said.
"I'm doing everything I can to get us into a home again.
"Some days it gets the better of me and I'm feeling like I failed them.
"I've never been in this position before. But I'm just taking it day by day."
She came from a camp ground at Cecil Plains, where she saw others living like her.
About 30m away, Julie* lives with her three school-aged daughters in a tent.
They've been homeless since September after a health condition forced Julie to stop working and her landlord sold the house she was renting.
"I've never been in this situation before," Julie said.
And the problem is only getting worse, with a recent report from Queensland Council of Social Services (QCOSS) and The Town of Nowhere campaign laying the issue bare.
It found homelessness in Queensland had risen by 22 per cent since 2017, compared to only 8 per cent across Australia.
The report says it has been most marked in regional Queensland, where demand for specialist homelessness services increased by 29 per cent in the past five years.
QCOSS says rents have risen in Queensland at faster rates than in any other Australian state or territory.
The sharpest rent increases have been in regional markets. For example, over the past five years, median rents rose by 80 per cent in Gladstone.
In Ms Luder's case, she's got plenty of savings but all her rental applications are getting knocked back.
"I'm having a hard time being accepted for a house. I apply for pretty much every house that becomes available in Dalby and surrounds," she said.
"It's really hard out here at the moment. More people want to sell and not rent."
Ms Luder works 15-hour days most days at a nearby feedlot driving trucks and loaders to feed the cattle.
Unfortunately, they only supply housing to single people.
"I've been trying to push them to get houses for families, along with other people," she said.
She also works another casual job contracting as a livestock hand for other local feedlots, so she's thankful to have her former partner looking after the youngest ones as a stay at home dad.
The camp ground does have toilets, but no power or showers, so Ms Luder and her family have to improvise.
"I bring my family to the showers at work. I'm not sure what others do," she said.
"People need to realise the struggles everyone is having."
Meanwhile, Julie and her kids use a bucket to wash once a day or drive to a roadhouse if they want a shower.
Born in New Zealand, Julie says she doesn't meet the requirements to access Centrelink here.
"Luckily my ex-husband sends me $400 a week for food and fuel or I'd have nothing," she said.
Before arriving at the Western Downs camp ground, Julie was at the Goombungee Showgrounds, where she met other homeless people.
The QCOSS report makes several recommendations to solve Queensland's housing crisis, including reforming private landlord tax concessions, phasing in broad-based land tax to replace stamp duty, and re-building housing policymaking capacity within government.
It also suggests reforming rent assistance and strengthening rental property regulation, expanding social and affordable rental housing, and further expanding the Queensland Housing Investment Fund (QHIF) and Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF);
On Tuesday, the state government announced $5 billion for the delivery of social and affordable housing, and housing and homelessness supports.
This is comprised of $3 billion to support the Housing and Homelessness Action Plan 2021-2025 and a $2 billion investment for the Housing Investment Fund.
It says it's the largest concentrated investment in Queensland's history, and includes $322 million to expand the Quickstarts Queensland social housing construction program by an additional 500 homes, $249.1 million to retain and upgrade dwellings for social housing, and an average $130 million every year from the $2 billion Housing Investment Fund, that will be invested in affordable and social housing outcomes.
However, the Opposition says in 2017, the Palaszczuk government promised to build 2972 social houses over five years, but "a scathing Auditor-General's report found 1 in 5 of these homes weren't built".
"Despite their repeated claims to have delivered more than 4000 new social homes, the Productivity Commission has found the government has delivered just 1395 additional social homes in eight years," they said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
