Mixed quality at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at the Toowoomba sale reduced by 60 head to 144 on Monday.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a handful of cows.
The quality of the young cattle was mixed, however some very good quality pens were included in the line-up.
A fair panel of buyers was present and operating along with a large contingent of onlookers. The lift in quality improved average prices in places.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 352c to average 317c/kg. Yearling steers 280 - 330kg to feed averaged 320c and made to 346c/kg. Yearling steers to feed under 400kg made to 338c to average 329c/kg. A single heavy weight yearling steer returned to the paddock at 326c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 240c to average 234c and poor quality lines 166c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 288c to average 250c/kg.
The best of the cows made to 196c/kg. Heavy weight bulls 246c/kg. Steer calves sold open auction made to $440/head. A single cow and calf made to $1660/unit.
