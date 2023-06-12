Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock make to 352c, average 317c at Toowoomba

Updated June 13 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:00am
Mixed quality at Toowoomba
The number of cattle penned at the Toowoomba sale reduced by 60 head to 144 on Monday.

