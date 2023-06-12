Cow market stronger at Laidley

There were 351 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Cows sold to a stronger market, while steers and heifers remained firm. The cows and calves on offer also sold to improved rates.
Edwin Cooke, Rockside, sold Santa weaner steers for $1045. John Curtin, Mt Whitestone, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1095 and $920. Nathan Bursle, Ropeley, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1450 and cows for $1390.
Mark Sanders, Rockside, sold Angus cows for $1400, pens of Angus and Charbray steers for $1360 and $1270 and heifers for $1160. LC Livestock, Lowood, sold Charolais steers for $1120.
Darren Steinhardt, Ropeley, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $760. Collins Grazing, Anduramba, sold young Charbray steer calves for $800 and $610. Donna and John Jackwitz, Grandchester, sold a young Charolais bull for $1560.
Karen and Don Logan, Forest Hill, sold pens of Droughtmaster heifers for $980, $900 and $840. Ramon Bachmann, Blenheim, sold Brahman heifers for $930 and $800. Pat Wallace, Laidley, sold Brangus calves off the cow, with males making $820 and heifers $790.
