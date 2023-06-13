Weaner steers reach 512c on AuctionsPlus

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus slipped to 10,869 head last week.
The market was generally positive with value over reserve increasing $33 to average $93, while clearance also improved to 43 per cent, up 12pc on the previous week.
The 200-280kg weight category for both steers and heifers performed well, posting impressive gains.
There were positive signs in the steer categories. Assisted by a smaller offering, three out of four categories saw higher prices.
Steers 200-280kg registered 2327 head and averaged $1006/head - up $98 for a 58pc clearance. Prices ranged from 195 - 512c and averaged 406c/kg lwt.
From Manilla, NSW, a line of 76 Shorthorn steers aged 10-11 months and weighing 272kg returned $990/head, or 365c/kg lwt.
Listings of steers 330-400kg decreased to 625 head and averaged $1234/head - up $32 for a 44pc clearance. Prices ranged from 297 - 384c and averaged 344c/kg lwt.
From Londrigan, Victoria, a line of 52 Angus steers aged 10-11 months and weighing 339kg returned $1280/head, or 378c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in SA.
Results in the heifer categories were mixed despite a larger offering.
Medium to lighter heifers saw strong price gains, while heavier heifers slipped further.
Heifers 200-280kg registered 1128 head and averaged $790/head - up $42 for a 61pc clearance. Prices ranged from 242 - 372c and averaged 331c/kg lwt.
From Flaxley, SA, a line of 22 Angus heifers aged 9-10 months and weighing 263kg returned $930/head.
Listings of 330-400kg heifers increased 51pc to 297 head and averaged $899/head - down $240/head for a 19pc clearance. Prices ranged from 248 - 267c and averaged 258c/kg lwt.
From Booubyjan, a line of 15 Limousin/Brahman heifers aged 18-20 months and weighing 345kg returned $895/head.
Breeding stock lines saw mixed results last week. Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers and cows went in opposite price directions, while clearance rates were generally higher, assisted by a smaller offering by 21pc.
PTIC heifers registered 1537 head and averaged $1264/head - down $200 for a 28pc clearance.
From Armidale, NSW, three even lines of 22 Angus PTIC heifers aged 18-30 months and weighing 441kg returned $1250/head.
PTIC cows registered 1230 head and averaged $1682/head - up $450 for a 33pc clearance. The stronger average was supported by quality, breed and location.
From Barongarook West, Victoria, two even lines of 22 rising four-year-old Angus PTIC cows, joined to Angus bulls and weighing 563kg returned the top price of $2710 and $2540/head. Another line from the same vendor made $2490/head for Angus PTIC cows weighing 536kg.
Sheep and lamb listings decreased 21pc with 44,155 head offered.
The overall market was flat, with clearance increasing 2 percentage points, value over reserve increasing $3 and the crossbred lamb indicator falling $2.
Prices mainly fell across the board where week-on-week comparisons could be made, as only Merino wether lambs and scanned in-lamb first-cross ewes saw any green ink.
Supply deficits were reflected from Queensland, NSW and Victoria with numbers back between 24pc to 39pc as producers sat and waited on listing stock given the forecasted rain.
Given the good falls across Victoria and NSW, listings next week are expected to pick up.
Crossbred lambs continued their price slide, falling a further $2 to average $94 for the 7564 head offered. This represented a 34pc fall in supply for crossbred lambs and given the smaller pool of stock, bidding was scarce with 34pc clearance.
From Booborowie, SA, a line of 100 White Suffolk/Merino Jul/Aug '22 and 43kg lwt mixed sex lambs sold for $110/head, or 255c/kg lwt.
Merino wether lambs had a stronger week across a smaller offering of 9475 head, resulting in a 75pc clearance and the prices rising $6 to average $59/head.
From Coolah, NSW, a line of 417 Jul/Aug '22 Merino wether lambs weighing 49kg returned the top price of $94/head, or 194c/kg lwt.
SIL Merino ewes registered 6503 head and averaged $109/head - down $2 for a 39pc clearance rate.
From Albury, NSW, a line of 180 SIL Merino ewes aged 22-24 months and weighing 64kg returned $137/head - $7 over the reserve price.
Listings of SIL shedding breed ewes increased 78pc to 1736 head and averaged $154/head - down $7 for a 43pc clearance rate.
From Cobbora, NSW, two even lines of 240 Australian White/Dorper ewes SIL to Australian White rams, aged 11-14 months and weighing 42kg returned the top price of $176/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.