Steers 200-280kg sell from 195 - 512c, average 406c/kg on AuctionsPlus

June 13 2023 - 11:00am
Weaner steers reach 512c on AuctionsPlus
Weaner steers reach 512c on AuctionsPlus

CATTLE

Cattle listings on AuctionsPlus slipped to 10,869 head last week.

