Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a lighter yarding at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Quality lines met stronger competition, with lesser quality still selling to a firm market.
John and Sue Lloyd, Numinbah, sold Euro cross steers 12 months for $1090. Angus cross weaner steers account Glenapp Cattle Co, Running Creek, sold for $935. Glen Hills Pastoral, Palen Creek, sold Brahman cross steers 12 months for $880.
Dr Kendall McClelland, Natural Bridge, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $880. Brangus weaner steers account Mark and Sandra Downes, Christmas Creek, sold for $820. Bruce Butterfield, Buaraba, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $750.
Charolais cross weaner steers account Keira Farm, Mutdapilly, sold for $750. Russell Family Trust, Boonah, sold Brangus weaner steers for $730. Kooroomba Hay, Mt Alford, sold Hereford cross weaner steers for $680. Glenapp Cattle Co sold Droughtmaster heifers 14 months for $780.
Russell Family Trust sold Charbray weaner heifers for $760. Ty Paxman, Cedar Creek, sold Santa weaner heifers for $645. Keira Farm sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $570.
