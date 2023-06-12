Queensland Country Life
Angus cross weaner steers sell to $935 at Beaudesert

June 13 2023 - 9:00am
Angus cross weaner steers account Glenapp Cattle Co, Running Creek, sold for $935.
Angus cross weaner steers account Glenapp Cattle Co, Running Creek, sold for $935.

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a lighter yarding at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

