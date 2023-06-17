Queensland Country Life
Dry weather concerns are escalating for northern grain farmers

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
June 17 2023 - 10:00am
No reprieve from dry weather in the north
Light showers across southern Queensland and northern NSW offered little relief from the escalating dry weather concerns for northern grain farmers.

