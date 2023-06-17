No reprieve from dry weather in the north

Light showers across southern Queensland and northern NSW offered little relief from the escalating dry weather concerns for northern grain farmers.
Southern Queensland farmers were not expected to see much rain from last week's change and the forecasts proved accurate. Rainfall totals across the western and the eastern Darling Downs were limited to light, wispy showers of 1-3 millimetres. Totals were heaviest near the range, with Toowoomba receiving 11mm.
Northern NSW farmers were hoping for rain from last week's change to progress partially completed winter crop plantings but were left disappointed. Grain farmers stretching across the northwestern cropping expanses of NSW were searching for soaking rains of 30mm or more to give them the confidence to plant more crop. Most areas only received 5-10mm for the week.
The rain will freshen up crops that are already in the ground but falls were well short of what's needed. Many farmers across the northwest have planted less than a third of the intended area and these crops are desperate for a soaking.
Northern grain markets remain firm amid the uncertainty over the grain production outlook for the coming crop.
ABARES released its initial forecasts for Australia's 2023-24 winter crop last week. Forecasts are sharply lower than last year's record harvest on a return to a more normal yield outlook. Australia's 2023-24 wheat crop is forecast at 26.2 million tonnes, down 34 per cent from last year.
Expected drier than normal weather through winter and spring associated with the expected El Nino is likely to hamper winter crop yields, ABARES said.
Barley production is forecast at 9.9mt and canola production is projected at 4.9mt. ABARES said the area planted to wheat would decline by 2pc to 12.8 million hectares. The area planted to barley is forecast to climb by 4pc to 4.3 million hectares, because of its ability to withstand drier conditions.
Area planted to canola is expected to fall by 11pc to 3.5 million hectares. The reduction in area reflects the less favourable start to the season and drier outlook, and to some extent the lower expected returns after recent falls in world canola prices.
Australian wheat exports continue to motor ahead while barley and canola exports are slowing relative to last year's pace. Australia exported 3mt of wheat in April down from the record 3.7mt shipped in March.
