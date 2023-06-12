Cattle producers in tick-infested areas of the state looking to buy stock from clean areas could be holding back from operating until the Queensland government can rectify the current shortage of vaccine.
The industry was notified recently that from this Thursday doses of the vaccine used for the long-term control of tick fever in cattle will not be available again until July 11.
A spokesperson for Biosecurity Queensland said the current shortage of tick fever vaccine was associated with the procurement of a component of the vaccine.
"The Tick Fever Centre is working with the supplier to facilitate supply in the shortest possible time," the spokesperson said.
Brisbane Valley livestock agent Jack Fogg, Shepherdson and Boyd, said producers in the ticky areas would certainly hesitate from operating, until the supply of tick vaccine was rectified and guaranteed.
"Not only that, but the lack of available vaccines is affecting producers in ticky areas who administer the vaccine to their weaners as a precaution," he said.
Roma livestock agent Brad Neven, Watkins and Co, was astonished when contacted for a reaction.
"How the hell did the government let that happen?" he said.
"As if there are not enough hiccups in the cattle job now."
He said it was unlikely to affect the Roma store market on Tuesday as there was only limited competition with backgrounders back into ticky country.
The Biosecurity Queensland spokesperson said there would be doses of the vaccine available up until June 15, and the projected date for the return to full vaccine production was July 11.
However, Queensland Country Life understands that supply has already run out.
Once ordered and collected by a producer the live vaccine only has a limited shelf life.
All cattle in cattle tick-infested areas are at risk of developing tick fever, whether they were born and raised within the tick area or introduced from cattle tick-free areas.
Tick fever vaccine is the most reliable and practical tool for long-term control of tick fever in cattle.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
