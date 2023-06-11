Queensland Country Life
Moura's Rena Werth and her brumby Pepper crowned inaugural Springsure Show Brumby Challenge winners

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated June 11 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
2023 Springsure Show 'ridden' Brumby Challenge winner, Rena Worth, with her brumby, Pepper, competition sponsor Krystie and Tom Smith, Springsure Rural, and judge, Tom Stockley. Picture by Melissa Hawkins
The Springsure Show Brumby Challenge has been branded a great success, with a rider from Moura taking home first place in the 2023 'ridden' Brumby Challenge.

