The Springsure Show Brumby Challenge has been branded a great success, with a rider from Moura taking home first place in the 2023 'ridden' Brumby Challenge.
The challenge tasked participants to train a Mt Kosciusko brumby to ride in the Springsure agriculture show in central Queensland, on June 3.
The event was created back in 2022, to showcase the abilities of everyday horsemen and women, matched with Mt Kosciusko brumbies, with classes specifically created for them.
Moura's Rena Worth, first received her brumby colt, Pepper, whilst she was at boarding school in Rockhampton, almost a year ago.
Rena received $1000 prize money and a decorated buckle.
She also won the highest scoring 'Lady Rider' and her brumby, Pepper, received a 12 month membership and lifetime registration thanks to the Snowy Mountains Brumby Registry Inc.
The challenge was established to allow experienced horse riders to follow along with the journey of over 25 brumbies (ageing from 12 months to 12-year-old) trapped around Mt Kosciusko.
A total of two horses were led, whilst 10 were ridden in the competition, with participant ages ranging from nine to 60-years-old.
The competition was judged by four people, Tom Stockley, Julie Armstrong, Rob Stewart, and Trevor Hyatt, with averages used to work out winners of leds and ridden horses.
Springsure Show brumby Challenge steward Rachel Pierce said the challenge was a great success.
"The challenge attracted a good size crowd all day, which is super exciting for the show as usually Saturday is very quiet," Ms Pierce said.
"We contribute this to the brumby challenge and stockmans challenge running on the Saturday.
"All the horses were presented beautifully and were a credit to all the competitors."
Following the success of the the inaugural challenge, Ms Pierce said the committee hopes to run the brumby challenge in 2024, pending nominations.
"We're hopping for a bigger and better event next year as we will have 'futurity' horses and open horses compete in seperate classes, so any eligible/verifiable brumbies are able to come and any horses from this year can compete again," she said.
"We're currently taking nominations for next year, but looks like we have about 15 starters at the moment."
Ms Pierce said anyone interested in competing in next year's Springsure Show Brumby Challenge can contact her on 0417015257 or go to Springsure Show Brumby Challenge Facebook page.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
