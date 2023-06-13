Transition to feeding offers options for JS Grazing

After years of selling their entire weaner draft, the Shaw family, JS Grazing, Injune, reopened their feedlot at the end of 2020 and transitioned to feeding steers for the Coles market, continuing to sell their heifers as weaners.
Jeremy and Julie Shaw have been breeding Angus cattle for over a decade and their heifers are always met with strong demand by buyers chasing quality replacement females.
For the first time since reopening the feedlot, the couple said they would consider feeding a portion of their heifers, given the current market.
"We've never fed the heifer component because it was worth a lot more to sell them as replacements," Ms Shaw said
"We don't have the information to make a decision yet but I would say that will probably be on the table.
"You never know what's going to happen on sale day, but I think people are going to be pickier.
"It's no surprise what's happening in the market. We're just hoping that there's still people out there that either have got feed or for whatever reason, they're chasing a replacement female.
"It's definitely going to be back, we're realistic about that, but if people are going to the yards being pickier, then hopefully our heifers will sell themselves."
Having invested heavily in quality genetics over the years and striving to produce "the perfect female," the Shaws said they hoped their dedication to breeding would shine through this year.
"I think this year is where we'll see the benefits of 15 years of investing in top end genetics," Mr Shaw said.
"We've focused a lot in genetics and you'd hope in years like this, that we'll see a return on that investment.
"The herd is rebuilt to a point where you've now got to make sure your cattle stand out.
"We can't do anything about the market, so you've just got to do the best you can and deal with it."
The couple said they had always been passionate about breeding females, as a good cow herd was invaluable to their operation.
"We've based ourselves around our females for a long time," Mr Shaw said
"Breed the cow and the steers will follow."
"It's all about that female. They're the feather in your cap really," Ms Shaw said.
"Our passion has always been producing a good cow.
"You put that up and give other people the opportunity to get in on some of the genetics that we've been focusing on."
Having recently received national recognition for their beef production, it's clear that their steer component is just as impressive.
"We want to produce a steer and feed a steer ourselves that goes and performs well," Ms Shaw said.
"We've spoken a lot in the last couple of years about consistency. Thinking about our business, that really is at the forefront for us."
Considering they had always yard weaned and done some form of bunk training with their weaners, it was a smooth transition, and Ms Shaw said they appreciated the extra handling now when retaining their steers for feed.
Mr Shaw said he had enjoyed feeding over the last few years, particularly seeing their cattle grow out and gaining feedback from the end product.
"It's pleasing to see them perform as well as they have, that's a big thing for us," he said.
"We knew that they would, but when you're actually feeding yourself you know exactly what they're doing or what they're eating and it makes it worthwhile to get that kind of feedback."
Having fed cattle in the 90s and into the early 2000s, the Shaws made the move back to feeding after the 2019 drought, a decision which has afforded them more options in terms of a target market.
"We built a commodity shed because of the dry, when we couldn't get foodstuffs, and most of the the infrastructure for the feedlot was already there," Mr Shaw said.
"We thought it would be a good move for us and the timing was good because they were looking for Angus cattle; they'd established a prominence in the market at that point.
"It was very worth our while to do it when we did."
In 2022 their heifers sold later than usual, in September, due to the wet season but this year they should be on track to sell sometime in winter through the Roma sale.
