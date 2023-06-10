Queensland Country Life

Stanage Bay branding accident leaves man in hospital

Updated June 11 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:53am
An image from the scene of the accident. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue
An image from the scene of the accident. Picture supplied by RACQ CapRescue

The RACQ CapRescue helicopter was flown to a property north of Rockhampton on Saturday after a man was struck by a large wooden gate in cattle yards whilst branding.

