The RACQ CapRescue helicopter was flown to a property north of Rockhampton on Saturday after a man was struck by a large wooden gate in cattle yards whilst branding.
The man in his 60s was at a Stanage Bay property when the accident happened on Saturday afternoon.
The helicopter was able to land near the cattle yards, where the flight doctor and paramedic were able to reach and assess the patient after QAS initially treated the patient for lower limb injuries.
The man was further stabilised and air transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital where he will receive further treatment for his injuries.
