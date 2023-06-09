WELL located 205 hectare (506 acre) Dalby farming property Wiamea has sold at at Ray White Rural auction for $2.65 million.
Featuring excellent infrastructure and accommodation, the buyer was Rook family, Dalby.
The sale price is equal to about $12,927/ha ($5237/acre).
Located on Blaxland Irvingdale Road, 8km from Dalby, the Queensland Darling Downs property features 198ha of prime agricultural land with rich chocolate soils well suited to grain production.
The property features a well thought out 6ha homestead complex with established trees, bitumen, and gravel road ways and privacy for the three separate dwellings.
The spacious three bedroom, two bathroom traditional style Queenslander homestead has an open plan kitchen with black granite bench tops and high ceilings throughout.
Designed with an easterly aspect, the 2005-built homestead with a screened east facing verandah is designed for practical family living and also has a large office.
The main homestead is set in an established neat and tidy garden that offers a great place to live.
The second home has three bedrooms and has a four bay lock up shed with entertaining area.
There is also furnished donga style accommodation with two bedrooms and a separate unit with a kitchen and bathroom positioned under an 18x8m shed structure.
There are also sheds, a workshop with a diesel generator for ancillary power, two 40 foot containers with a covered area, and a 150 tonne grain silo.
The marketing of Wiamea was handled by Jez McNamara, David Felsch, Ray White Rural.
