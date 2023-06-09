Brangus and Limousin cattle were the star attractions at this year's stud judging and led steer competition at the Emerald Show.
Overall, the competition attracted up to 50 cattle entries, as well as 15 nominations in the led steer and heifer section, and were all judged by Shane Perry of Fletchers Awl, Clermont.
Grand champion bull honours went to the Magee family of Beejay Brangus, Capella, for their 27-month-old Brangus bull, Beejay Rory, weighing 838 kilograms, and led by Alicia Magee.
The team at Minnamurra Limousins left the annual Emerald Show, swathed with two grand champion ribbons, after impressing the judge with their impressive cattle breeding and presentation.
The Walters family of Springsure exhibited the grand champion female of the show, Dixie Roxy , and her heifer calf, exhibited and led by Suzie and Jess Walters.
An 18-month-old black Limousin led steer, Minnamurra 44, weighing 666kg, also exhibited by Minnamurra Limousins, won grand champion led steer of the show.
Junior champion bull: Coolabah Kakadu, exhibited by Paul and Denise Studt. Res: Coolabah Kojak, exhibited by Paul and Denise Studt
Senior champion bull: Beejay Rory, exhibited by Alicia Magee, Beejay Brangus, Capella. Res: Beejay Romeo, exhibited by Alicia Magee, Beejay Brangus, Capella.
Junior champion female: Taloumbi Teresa, exhibited by Libby Schuh. Res: Beejay Surprise, exhibited by Alicia Magee, Beejay Brangus, Capella.
Senior champion female: Yarrawonga S, exhibited by Andrew Bassingthwaighte.
Grand champion bos indicus female: Taloumbi Teresa, exhibited by Libby Schuh.
Grand champion bos indicus bull: Beejay Rory, exhibited by Alicia Magee, Beejay Brangus, Capella.
Junior champion and grand champion bos taurus female: Dixie Roxy, exhibited by Jess Walters, Minnamurra Limousins. Springsure.
Junior champion bull: Minnamurra Steamboat, exhibited by Suzie Walters, Minnamurra Limousins. Springsure. Res: Ty Downs Speckle Park Segeant, exhibited by Mark Foster.
Grand champion bos taurus bull: Minnamurra Steamboat, exhibited by Suzie Walters, Minnamurra Limousins.
Champion breeders group: Magee Beejay, Beejay Brangus, Capella.
Interbreed supreme champion female: Dixie Roxy, exhibited by Jess Walters, Minnamurra Limousins. Springsure.
Interbreed supreme champion bull: Beejay Rory, exhibited by Alicia Magee, Beejay Brangus, Capella.
Champion led steer: Coolabah Kyle (Brangus), exhibited by Paul and Denise Studt, Capella.
