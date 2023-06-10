Queensland Country Life

Boonah students scoop the young judges competition at Farmfest

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 11 2023 - 7:44am, first published 6:30am
Boonah State HIgh School students Izzabella Jaret was then sashed champion young judge while reserve champion was Taleah Bull. Pictures supplied.
It was the first time Boonah State High School cattle club students competed in the young judges event at FarmFest and they sure they made their presence was felt.

