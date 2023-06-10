It was the first time Boonah State High School cattle club students competed in the young judges event at FarmFest and they sure they made their presence was felt.
It was a trifecta win in the 12 to 15 years class with Izzabella Jaret being placed first, while Taleah Bull stood in second and Harrison Gnech in third position.
Izzabella was then sashed champion young judge while reserve champion was Taleah.
Boonah State High School Head of Agriculture, Aidan Richters said the students were stoked and very excited.
"It was their second time competing and they were up against more than 100 students from a high calibre of schools such as Scots PGC, Downlands and Toowoomba Grammar," he said.
The students had their first taste of competing at the young judges event at the recent show Boonah, where each of the students were given a chance to speak.
"Now we have a sights set on competing at the Brisbane Ekka," he said.
"We formed the cattle club earlier this year and have a dedicated core of 25 students who attend the club.
"It is open to any student from year seven onwards, as the agricultural component is only for students in year 10,11, and 12, who wish to study agriculture."
Cattle club is held every Monday in the student's lunch hour, and the students forfeit lheir lunch break to participate.
"They come down to the ag room and sit and listen to me talk about cattle and have been learning about cattle characteristics, judging and public speaking," he said.
He said the purpose of the club was to provide real world pathways with community and the cattle industry and give students who don't have cattle backgrounds opportunities.
"This has instilled confidence and pride in themselves and the school, and given the students a huge sense of belonging," he said.
The school has some prime steers, but as the students didn't have access to stud animals, he put out an expression of interest to stud breeders in the community.
Studs that are involved in helping include Talgai Santa Gertrudis, Alfred Creek Shorthorns, Sowilo Squaremeaters and Silvarayne Droughtmasters.
"Both Jamie Gadsby of Talgai Santas Gertrudis and Ben Wieland of Alfred Creek Shorthorns, have both been guest speakers at cattle club," he said.
Mr Richters said the win has given a local community a real buzz and they are getting behind the students to get them to the Ekka to compete.
Local livestock agent Peter Hayes, of Hayes and Co has already shown his support and sponsored the cattle club shirts for the students.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
