The rigorous steps and expenses to return to tick free status have been revealed by a South Burnett seedstock producer.
Braford breeder Dean Graham of Kioma Brafords, near Kingaroy, says he has been placed under enormous pressure since a tick was found on one of his sale bulls after the Braford National Sale at Gracemere, last September.
Mr Graham's battle began when his bulls sold and were held nearby in what is a tick infected zone, before their delivery to the Alpha area. It was on their return to Gracemere that a "small nymph" was discovered on one of the bulls, before it crossed into the tick free zone.
Since then, Mr Graham has been inundated with phone calls from clients questioning his tick status.
The stud is located in the clean area near Kingaroy and as a precaution, before loading his sale bulls to take to Gracemere, Mr Graham had applied pour-on.
"I do this as on arrival at the CQLX, the bulls are initially placed in the dirty yards prior to the sale," Mr Graham said.
"It was an inspection after the bulls returned back to the Gracemere yards for delivery, that small nymph was discovered on one of the bulls."
Mr Graham said that at no stage did the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries want to know where the bull was placed for a few days after the sale.
He said there was then pressure applied by DAF for him to undergo an eradication program.
"We were labelled as tick infested, were requested to do a timely, expensive chemical eradication program and multiple inspections," he said.
But Mr Graham said they refused to undergo the chemical program, as they knew they didn't have any ticks.
"We were then inspected by a third party accreditor, who could not find a tick on our cattle," he said.
"Since then we have undergone several inspections that have not found any ticks."
It was only on May 26 that the Grahams had their final inspection and were returned back to their 'tick free status'.
They are now waiting to receive their certificate of clearance, which was at their own expense.
A spokesperson for Biosecurity Queensland defended the cost of the certificates, which are needed to be deemed 'free'.
In a statement to Queensland Country Life they said certificates were issued by private accredited certifiers and the price of certificates was set by the certifier under commercial arrangements with their clients.
"A biosecurity certificate contributes to the evidence that the property is free of cattle ticks," the spokesperson said.
"Properties in the cattle tick-free zone found to have cattle ticks are placed on the restricted place register.
"Landowners who have completed a cattle tick treatment program can engage an accredited certifier to inspect livestock to demonstrate cattle ticks have been eradicated, then apply to have the property removed from the restricted place register.
"As biosecurity certificates are provided by private accredited certifiers and DAF does not record the number issued each year."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
