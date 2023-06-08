Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

K5X Design takes supreme accolade at FarmFest

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 9 2023 - 9:28am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
K5X Design S7 was sashed supreme exhibit and "Fantastic Female" and is with Stuart Brown Elite Motor Cycles, Toowoomba, held by Stephen Hayward, with judge Tammie Robinson, and Claudia Humphries holds the calf. Pictures Helen Walker.
K5X Design S7 was sashed supreme exhibit and "Fantastic Female" and is with Stuart Brown Elite Motor Cycles, Toowoomba, held by Stephen Hayward, with judge Tammie Robinson, and Claudia Humphries holds the calf. Pictures Helen Walker.

It was a 29 month old Angus female with a strapping bull calf at foot, that impressed the judge when she edged out the grand champion bull, for the supreme accolade at the final day of FarmFest, on Thursday

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.