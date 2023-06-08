It was a 29 month old Angus female with a strapping bull calf at foot, that impressed the judge when she edged out the grand champion bull, for the supreme accolade at the final day of FarmFest, on Thursday
She was exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelli Smith, K5X Angus, Allora, who are no strangers to the winners circle.
K5X, Design S7 was earlier sashed the grand champion "Fantastic Female" in the female competition giving her the opportunity to battle it out against the 17 month old junior European bull Brendale Scooter who claimed the "FarmFest Battle of the Bulls",on Wednesday.
Judge, Tammie Robinson was torn when having to make her supreme decision, and at one stage suggested she may have to toss a coin.
"They are both epic exhibits," she said.
"In the end, I looked at both exhibits and asked myself what qualities from each exhibit I would like to have in my breeding.
"I really love Angus cow for her extension of neck through to her shoulders, her lovely udder, and is doing a great job on her calf - overall she is beautiful - so she made the decision for me."
It is the second time the K5X team have claimed the supreme award at FarmFest.
Mr Hayward said K5X Design is by Montery True North, a bull he bought from Western Australia partnership with Acacia Angus, Killarney.
She is out of the great breeding matron Waterfront Design D26, who at 16 years, is about to calve again.
K5X Design S7was last year's reserve junior champion bull at the Ekka, and will return again this year.
In the "Fantastic Female" judging Ms Robinson had three impressive females to work with for her grand championship.
The European champion was Trinity Vale Queen of Hearts representing the Fieckvieh Simmental breed, who was shown by Trevor Anderson and Barb Evans, Kingaroy.
At 52 months of age, it was Queen of Heats last showing.
She presented with a lovely heifer calf at foot, and was praised by Ms Robinson for her femininity and length of body.
"She really is as pretty as a picture," she said.
It was the Brahman breed's turn to fly the flag in the tropical section, when the 22 month old Malabar Goldie, owned by Tim Krause, Marburg, was presented by Troy Nuttridge TLC Fitting, who claimed victory.
Malabar Goldie is five months in-calf, and the judge admired her for her femininity.
She was earlier this year the champion Brahman female at the Toowoomba Royal, and she has been nominated for the Ekka.
"Whether she is at the Ekka or not will depend on how she is progressing with her pregnancy," Mr Nuttall said.
Other results:
European junior champion: (Fleckvieh Simmental) Wonenia Tiffany exhibited by Max Dench, Gillandra, NSW.
British junior champion: (Angus) Willawong Victoria, Ben Drain, Dalby.
Tropical junior champion: (Droughtmaster) Oakmore Wanita, Sharon Harms, Greenmount.
Best livestock display: Droughtmaster Australia.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
