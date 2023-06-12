Queensland Country Life
LandCruiser conversion business is booming

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
June 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Shane Mayers says farmers and tourers are looking at conversions as a viable option to factory-produced utes. Pictures by Brandon Long
They've got the comfort of a wagon, the load carrying space of a ute, and despite coming with a solid price tag, farmers and outback tourers can't seem to get enough of wagon to ute conversions.

