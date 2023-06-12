They've got the comfort of a wagon, the load carrying space of a ute, and despite coming with a solid price tag, farmers and outback tourers can't seem to get enough of wagon to ute conversions.
And those who can't get their hands on a Toyota LandCruiser 79 Series ute due to delays are driving plenty of the business, according to Creative Conversions general manager Shane Mayers.
"We have a production line running and we start a new 300 Series every two days", Mr Mayers said.
"It takes us 33 business days from the first bolt coming out to the last bolt going back into it. We have a team of 45 staff, and it goes through 13 different stages in the build process to get it to where it is now."
He said they were also seeing a growing interest from the mining and energy as it grappled with a shortage of heavy duty work vehicles.
"With the 79 series getting more and more difficult to get hold of, businesses are starting to look at the base models of these, doing a conversion and getting it up to those specs as a very viable and cost effective way of maintaining their fleets," Mr Mayers said.
The Brisbane-based company specialises in LandCruiser conversions, and while they can convert 200 Series wagons and perform 300mm wheelbase extensions on 79 Series, the new 300 Series is their main market due to registration and engineering demands.
After a customer purchase, but prior to registration, the team cuts the back of the wagon off, cuts the chassis and extends it 700 to 800mm, and then reinforces all of it.
The process lifts gross vehicle mass (GVM) - the maximum a vehicle can weigh when fully loaded with passengers and luggage - from 3280kg to 4495kg - a 37 per cent increase.
It also sees a jump in towing capacity from 3500kg to 4200kg and in gross combined mass (GCM) - the towed weight, kerb weight and payload combined - from 6780kg to 8200kg.
"It means we take the original Toyota product and we ultimately aim to make it a bit better," Mr Mayers said.
Mr Mayers estimates the company has spent more than $2 million and 15,000 hours getting the 300 right.
"There's been some long days of testing to make sure that we're exceeding all of the Australian design rules," he said.
"It's a much more difficult process, taking us about 8-9 days longer to do a 300 series versus a 200 series," Mr Mayers said.
"The 300 series has an aluminium roof and doors and steel body, so how we bond the aluminium roof to the back steel is a different process which takes a lot longer.
"There's also our preparation to get the shaping right and the integrated storage compartment over the wheel arch."
While Australian consumers now have access to utes that outdo the 'Cruiser in sheer numbers like the RAM and Silverado, Mr Mayer said the Toyota model's reliability and widespread dealer network was hard to top.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
