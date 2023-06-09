Demand from grain growers has prompted Darling Downs manufacturer Denny's to embark on its most ambitious project yet - to double the size of its biggest silos.
Previously capped at 712-tonne conical and 3000t flat bottom silos, the Allora-based company ramped up construction recently, doubling these to 1445t and 6000t respectively.
Warwick Tickner, director and production head at Satake Australia, which owns Denny's, said doubling capacity wasn't an easy feat.
"There was a massive amount of engineering involved," Mr Tickner said.
"The 1445t conical probably took us eight months to get through [the engineering process].
"The flat bottom wasn't as bad because there's only the roof structure, so it only took a month or so."
The flat bottom silo measures an incredible 22.4m in diameter and 23m in height, while the conical design stretches 12.2m wide and 21m high.
The company's workforce assembles the pieces of galvanised steel, supports and fasteners at the headquarters and trucks them to the customer's farm or grain depot for onsite installation.
In the case of the newest designs, super heavy duty machinery is required.
"The tank on these silos can weigh 17t, so we have to get a 100 tonne crane in to lift it due to the height and angle parameters," Mr Tickner said.
When Australian farmers broke cropping records in 2022-23 - producing 39.6 million tonnes of wheat, 14.1mt of barley and 8mt of canola - plenty of it was delivered to grain handling facilities.
However, many growers wanted to increase on-farm storage to allow them to play the market at a later date.
Bigger silos can also reduce the labour involved in moving machinery.
"Everyone asked us - you don't do a bigger one do you? So we did," Mr Tickner said.
"We sold some silos to a farmer who had mung beans. He bought silos, put the mung beans in, kept them for eight months and they more than tripled in price. When he sold them, he actually paid for the silos.
"You can't do that if they're already gone off your farm."
Business has been good for Denny's since the 2017-19 drought lifted, with the company going from 200 silos a year to 300.
"Weather is a huge part of it," Mr Tickner said.
"If the country is in drought, no one's buying silos, but when we have good conditions like the last couple of years, then business is great, and not just for silo companies, for everyone.
"We all ride off the back of the farming community, basically. If they're doing well, everyone's doing well."
So far, the company has sold their new mega structures to farmers in Dysart in central Queensland and Victoria.
Denny's was involved in a major job in September last year when it installed eight 345t silos at the CQ Inland Port at Yamala.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
