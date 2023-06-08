Handy Hillgrove sold under the hammer

VERY handy 157 hectare (389 acre) property Hillgrove has sold at auction for $1.9 million to John and Vicki Howard, Biloela.
Located 3km west of Biloela, the property sold at the Ray White Rural auction for about $21,102/ha ($4884/acre).
Offered by the Estate of Dorus Van Itallie, the productive property is being offered in two freehold titles: one of 77ha (191 acres) and the second of 80ha (198 acres).
Hillgrove features blue gum alluvial flats that have been developed with improved pastures including of buffel grass, Rhodes grass, green panic, bambasti, desmanthus and sirato.
About 75 per cent of the property has previously been cultivated and now returned to pasture.
Hillgrove has an estimated carrying capacity of 90 to 100 steers from weaners through to export weight bullock weights dressing over 300kg.
The country is well suited to growing leucaena, oats, forage and grain crops.
There is also a 13 megalitre irrigation allocation. The two old irrigation bores were previously connected to three phase power.
Other improvements include a 18x18m machinery and hay shed, 14x18m hay shed, and a five bay vehicle shed with a concrete floor and an attached skillion roof.
The steel cattle yards have a central pound and five way draft, CIA Stockmaster squeeze crush, scales, and a concreted work area.
The property has two homes set on lawns with established native trees and fruit trees including citrus, mangos and figs.
The main homestead is an open plan brick veneer home on a concrete slab. The air conditioned four bedroom home had a new kitchen installed in 2021 and has an entertainment area and an internal two car garage.
The second residence is a lowset three bedroom home that is currently rented.
Water is supplied from two bores that service the two homes as well as troughs. There are also six rain water tanks.
Hillgrove was put to the market with price expectations in the $1.5-$1.8 million range.
Mark Simpson, Ray White Rural, handled the marketing.
