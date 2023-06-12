RFS ramps up calls for landholders to get ready for bushfire season

This is branded content for Queensland Government.

With current weather forecasts pointing to an early start to the 2023 bushfire season, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is focused on reducing the threat before spring.



During the cooler months QFES and partnering agencies will get into full swing with a range of measures aiming to control the fuel load and the risk of bushfires later this year.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) South Western Region Mitigation Manager Inspector Michael Welsh said landholders needed to start planning now to ensure they are prepared for the fire season, which could start as early as August.

"Over the past two years Southern and Central Queensland has received above average rainfall resulting in multiple periods for grass growth, building the grass levels across those areas," Insp Welsh said.

"For bushfires, grass is a ready fuel to consume and there is plenty of it."



El Nino ALERT



Earlier this month the Bureau of Meteorology released its updated ENSO Outlook, indicating a shift to El Nino ALERT.



There is now a 70 per cent chance of El Nino forming this year.



This equates to roughly three times the normal chance of an El Nino forming.



El Nino typically suppresses rainfall in eastern Australia during the winters and spring months, which could lead to an early start to bushfire season across Queensland.

The recent spate of fires which hit the Western Downs between January and March showed that with the heavy fuels, bushfires can spread rapidly, creating dangerous conditions for everyone.



Partnering to prepare

RFS will work with its partnering agencies including Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, Transport and Main Roads, Agforce and others to target high-priority areas for hazard reduction burns, fire breaks and community engagement activities, doing their best to ensure everyone is prepared for what might be to come.

Some of those burns will protect townships, while others will specifically target major infrastructure and facilities such as hospitals and schools.

"All of southern Queensland has high fuel loads and with the drying weather conditions, all these fuels are going to be readily available to burn when the fire season begins," Insp Welsh said.

"Our highest concerns are for the grazing lands where grass is present, from Dalby heading west to Adavale in the Channel Country.

"The country already has cured grass ready to burn. The localities that have our highest priority to reduce the risk of bushfire include Tara, Yuleba, Injune, Charleville and Adavale communities."

Landholders encouraged to prepare

RFS Warrego area director Neale Ray said now is the time for landowners to plan for fire season and ensure equipment is ready to go.

"We encourage people to start preparing now. Landowners on rural properties need to develop a fire management strategy," Inspector Ray said.



"That means they can identify their assets including pastures and the best way of protecting those assets.

"They need to ensure their equipment is well maintained and working properly.



"We know a lot of landowners have their own heavy equipment and look after their own properties through their mitigation strategies while also helping their neighbours.



"If they can ensure their machinery is maintained and speak with their neighbours about how they can support one another.



"If they are considering the use of fire for hazard reduction, they've got to contact their local fire warden to obtain a permit to light fire."



Yuleba Rural Fire Brigade First Officer and Local Fire Warden Jordan Tiley said most of his work is carried out face-to-face with landholders in the area. Picture Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

Fire wardens offer wealth of knowledge



The Rural Fire Service (RFS) is encouraging landholders and members of the public to engage with their local fire wardens ahead of this year's bushfire season.

Local fire wardens aren't just there to issue fire permits but to offer advice, information and help strategise with landholders around bushfire threats and preparation.

RFS South Western Region Mitigation Manager Inspector Michael Welsh encourages landholders to talk to their local fire warden about mitigation strategies other than hazard reduction burns.

"They can also talk to their local fire wardens about other mitigation strategies," Insp Welsh said.

"Fire wardens are not just there to issue permits, they are generally people who have been on the land for a long time.

"They know the landscape, they know the vegetation on the landscape and how the weather affects it.

"They are good people to speak to for guidance on the use of fire or other mitigation strategies such as putting in breaks with machinery or slashing and mowing.

"Our area office can provide information on legislation relating to what people can and cannot burn and also guidance on mitigation strategies such as firebreaks around property boundaries."

Local fire wardens can also provide a wealth of information for landholders looking to prepare for the bushfire season ahead.



They can be contacted by using the Fire Warden Finder on the QFES website, but in Queensland's country communities, many of them are familiar faces who are in regular contact with people in their district.

Local contact the key

Fire Warden and First Officer at Yuleba Rural Fire Brigade, Jordan Tiley, said most of his work was done through face-to-face contact.

Yuleba, situated along the Warrego Highway between Miles and Roma, is an area of particular concern for QFES this year, with areas of dead standing timber combined with high fuel loads on the ground.

Mr Tiley said the RFS and Maranoa Regional Council would work together to reduce fuel loads and property owners would also play a role.

"When someone comes to see me, we will go through all the mitigation options and explain what they will need to have as a minimum requirement," Mr Tiley said.

"If they want a property inspection I'm willing to do that, and if they don't have appliances we can schedule it in with a brigade to be there for a hazard reduction burn at their property.

"Out here, most people will have their own appliances, earthmoving equipment and other machinery available.

"Most of the preparation work involves putting in established breaks.



"That's something I talk about with landowners every year."