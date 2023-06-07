Delegates from the 24 branches that attended the annual Isolated Children's Parents' Association conference in Julia Creek this week loved the theme of the conference gala dinner, Where the Wild Ones Thrive, and made the most of the opportunity.
Over 60 motions were debated throughout the two-day conference and the dinner is usually a chance to celebrate all that is achieved by the many volunteers working to ensure education opportunities for geographically isolated children are plentiful.
As well as fun times at night, a virtual presentation on the simple elements that build up resilience - gratitude, empathy and mindfulness - gave attendees plenty to think about and be grateful for.
Apart from driving, attendees flew to either Mount Isa or Townsville and hired cars to get to Julia Creek, while one intrepid person flew commercially to Longreach and then organised a charter flight up.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
