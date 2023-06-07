Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed
Free

Faces from the ICPA Julia Creek conference dinner

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Delegates from the 24 branches that attended the annual Isolated Children's Parents' Association conference in Julia Creek this week loved the theme of the conference gala dinner, Where the Wild Ones Thrive, and made the most of the opportunity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.