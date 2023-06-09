Silverdale market improves

The market was slightly stronger for most descriptions at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
A quality run of cows was offered, with most good cows selling from 200-220c/kg.
Store cows also saw a slight increase in price, as did bulls and bullocks.
Heavy feeder steers remained similar to last week, along with feeder heifers.
A good run of weaner steers was offered and also saw an increase in price, with most steers selling from 300-320c/kg. Weaner heifers remained similar to last week.
Curra Partnership sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 215c or $1550.
Brangus cows from PF and AT Noonan sold for 219c or $1225.
Pacific Agricom sold Charbray store cows for 175c or $735. They also sold Brahman cross light steer calves for $630.
Droughtmaster bulls from RA and YL Ledger sold for 251c or $2123.
RK Chalk sold Santa heavy steers for 289c or $1570.
EV and YE Herrman sold Angus cross heavy heifers for 240c or $1364.
Charbray heavy feeder steers from Moanba sold for 313c or $1422.
G Lower sold Charbray light feeder steers for 319c or $1179.
Santa yearling mickeys from GS and NJ ehrich sold for 295c or $1003.
EJ and EE Windley sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 261c or $957.
Santa weaner heifers from R and V Albury sold for 251c or $590.
PM and C Price sold Angus cross weaner steers for 319c or $799.
