Weaners cheaper at Monto

A mixed quality yarding of 523 cattle plus 19 cows and calves were penned at Monto on Wednesday.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, as well as Biloela, Thangool and Theodore.
Export cattle met a full panel of buyers but could not maintain last sale's rates.
Feeder steers and heifers met firm demand for the quality offered.
Weaners penned showed more Bos Indicus content than last sale and could not maintain the rates of the last sale.
A Brahman bull sold to 257.2c at 770kg to return $1980.44.
Santa steers sold to 258.2c at 570kg to return $1471.74.
Brangus cows sold to 210c at 674kg to return $1415.40.
Charolais cows sold to 214.2c at 638kg to return $1367.31.
Santa cross cows sold to 206.2c at 553kg to return $1140.97.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 316.2c at 460kg to return $1455.96.
Charbray cross steers sold to 316.2c at 409kg to return $1293.26.
Charbray cross steers sold to 319.2c at 315kg to return $1005.48.
Charbray cross steers sold to 332.2c at 246kg to return $818.87.
Charolais steers sold to 332c at 268kg to return $890.87.
Angus cows and calves sold to $1500/unit.
Two and four tooth Angus heifers sold to 254.2c at 443kg to return $1127.56.
Two and four tooth Angus heifers sold to 250c at 428kg to return $1071.43.
