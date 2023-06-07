It was the 17 month old junior European bull Brendale Scooter who claimed the "FarmFest Battle of the Bulls" in the livestock arena on Wednesday, giving his exhibitor Brendan Scheiwe his first FarmFest win.
Respected cattle woman, Tammy Robinson, Three Hearts Brangus, Toogoolawah, was tasked with the difficult judging the Battle of the Bulls.
She said overall the competition was tough.
"Some of the bulls which were paraded before me are definitely Royal Show standard," she said.
"Overall, for this early in the season, all the exhibits for presented in good condition."
It was Scooter, a Charolais bull, who captured her attention in the junior judging segment, and went onto to be the Champion European bull before being sashed the grand champion.
"It was a tough decision I had to make," she said.
"There was such an age variance in the exhibits, but to her, Scooter was a magnificent bull."
She said she loved his softness, depth of flank, reproductive organs, as well he is structurally correct. and had strength of spine.
Mr Scheiwe said Scooter was by Colinta Levi, a sire who has had a huge impact on the Brendale breeding herd.
He bought Colinta Levi, in partnership with Stephen Hayward, Advance Charolais, Allora, for $20,000 at the Charolais National sale, Dubbo.
Scooter will now head to the Ekka and be offered for sale at the Advance Charolais Sale in Roma on August 28.
Earlier this year, he was the reserve junior bull at the Taroom Interbreed show.
The British breed champion bull was the Angus bull K5X Significant exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kelli Smith, K5X, Allora.
He impressed the judge due to his mobility, smoothness in the shoulders, and width.
K5X Significant will now go onto the Ekka, and if he doesn't sell in the spring, he will head to Beef Australia next year.
He is by Maryvale Mitchell who Mr Hayward bought from Victoria, from K5X Vanity Fair W147.
Flying the flag for the Santa Gertrudis breed was John and Rosemaree McCarthy's Rosehill Stephen, who was the Tropical breeds champion.
He impressed Ms Robinson for his big long body, and his fantastic testicles.
"He is a long stretchy bull Santa bull who has the length of body and plenty of meat," she said.
Rosehill Stephen is by Canowindra Gold Edition from Rosehill Matilda. Matilda is a daughter of Rosehill Jamieson, who is the first Santa Gertrudis bull the McCarthy's bred and sold for $45,000.
Stephen was earlier this year the Supreme Santa Gertrudis exhibit at the Toowoomba Royal Show, and Tropical Champion at the Clifton show.
Other breed champions include:
European breed senior champion: (Charolais) Lockyer Senator exhibited by Paul Scheiwe, Lockyer Charolais, Tallagalla.
British breed junior champion: (Angus) Kioma Superstar S3 exhibited by Georgia Graham, Kioma Angus, Kingaroy.
Tropical breed junior bull: (Droughtmaster) Oakmore Wendell exhibited by Drew Weller, Toowoomba.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
