Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Charolais bull Scooter wins the interbreed battle at Farmfest

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 8 2023 - 6:47am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
European bull Brendale Scooter claimed the 2023 FarmFest Battle of the Bulls and is with Adrianna Poll of Pzier with exhibitor Brendan Schiewe, held by Scott Freeman, and judge Tammie Robinson. Pictures Helen Walker.
European bull Brendale Scooter claimed the 2023 FarmFest Battle of the Bulls and is with Adrianna Poll of Pzier with exhibitor Brendan Schiewe, held by Scott Freeman, and judge Tammie Robinson. Pictures Helen Walker.

It was the 17 month old junior European bull Brendale Scooter who claimed the "FarmFest Battle of the Bulls" in the livestock arena on Wednesday, giving his exhibitor Brendan Scheiwe his first FarmFest win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.