Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Brangus steers 289kg make 306c/$886 at Gracemere

June 8 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smaller yarding at Gracemere
Smaller yarding at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents received a low and light yarding this week after the Kubota feeder and weaner sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.