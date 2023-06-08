Smaller yarding at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents received a low and light yarding this week after the Kubota feeder and weaner sale.
A total yarding of 360 head which was made up 197 steers, 54 heifers, 94 cows, 12 bulls and three cows and calves.
There was a full panel of buyers and all meatworks in attendance. Cattle were all predominantly from local areas this week.
Mt Stuart Trust, Capella, sold Brahman steers for 269c/kg, weighing 516kg to return $1390/hd.
J and G Maguire sold Brangus steers for 306c weighing 289kg to return $886/hd.
ML Burgess, Westwood, sold Brahman cows for 206c weighing 601kg to return $1239/hd.
A and J Roberts, Milman, sold Grey Brangus heifers for 229c weighing 560kg to return $1283/hd.
