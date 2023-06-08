Prices ease at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby reduced by 751 head to 3948 on Wednesday.
Export buyer attendance was good with the return to a full panel of processors.
Overall quality was not up to the standard of the previous week and this was reflected in prices.
Light weight steers returning to the paddock averaged 8c/kg less. Yearling steers to feed lost 10c to 20c/kg however some of the reduction in price was due to the quality penned.
Yearling heifers were the most affected to average 30c to 40c/kg less. Cows could not maintain the levels of the previous sale and averaged 6c to 8c/kg cheaper.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 428c with a large number at 356c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 330c to 332c and sold to 360c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 315c and made to 343c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to an isolated 286c to average 225c and poor quality lines 178c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 230c to 247c with sales to 266c/kg. The best of the heavy weight yearling heifers for future breeders made to 303c/kg.
Bullocks made to 280c to average 265c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows to restockers averaged 173c and heavy weights averaged 184c and made to 192c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 194c and the best of the cows averaged 211c and made to 215c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.