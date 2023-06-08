Society members said it was a "fabulous day" at the Muttaburra Stock Show, last weekend with a large and colourful crowd of almost 500 attending the event.
The Banks family of Springleigh continued their show success this year, taking out the aggregate trophy in the Merino judging.
Grand champion pen of five flock Merino ewes: Springleigh, Banks family, Blackall. Res: Springleigh Merinos.
Champion local pen of five flock Merino ewes: Beaconsfield, Thomas family, Illfracombe.
Champion local pen of five flock Merino ewes bred on Qld bloodlines: Darriveen, Hetherington family, Longreach.
One ewe showing two or more permanent teeth: Springleigh.
Rodney Downs Aggregate sheep and wool trophy: Bonnie Downs, Fawckner family, Corfield.
Aggregate sheep: Springleigh.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.