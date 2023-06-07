Young cattle dominate at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday increased by 70 head to 204.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a small selection of cows.
Most of the regular buyers were in attendance and operating selectively in a mixed quality line-up.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 340c to average 317c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range to restockers made to 344c to average 335c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 275c to 326c/kg with sales to 330c/kg.
Dairy bred lines made to 188c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 280c to average 268c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 194c and sold to 204c with processor lines at 190c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 211c to 237c with sales to 244c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made from 238c to 240c/kg. A handful of heavy weight cows made from 170c to 180c/kg. Steer calves sold open auction made to $380/head and heifer calves made to $360/head.
- MLA
