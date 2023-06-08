Queensland Country Life
Roma's Stinson family pivot to feeding off back of 2019 drought

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
June 8 2023 - 7:00pm
Roma grazier James Stinson is one of many producers looking for new ways to tackle the current market downturn and dry conditions. Picture: Clare Adcock
Roma grazier James Stinson is one of many producers looking for new ways to tackle the current market downturn and dry conditions. Picture: Clare Adcock

The Stinson family, Moonya, Roma, are one of many producers searching for ways to stay ahead during the current cattle market downturn and poorer season.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

