The Stinson family, Moonya, Roma, are one of many producers searching for ways to stay ahead during the current cattle market downturn and poorer season.
Cattle breeder James Stinson said he and his wife Nat, like many of their friends and neighbours, were forced to reevaulate their business after the horrors of the 2019 drought.
In the last few years the Stinsons have invested in feeding and storage infrastructure, and grown forage sorghum, which they will now use to feed their cattle as an alternative to selling into the light feeder market.
Mr Stinson said, after sitting down with a pen and paper and thinking how they could make it work, they had decided to go down the path of drought confinement feeding.
"Like so many other people, we said, we're not doing that again," he said.
"Following the '19 drought, we decided to set ourselves up to feed properly, so we were grew a forage sorghum crop and put it into silage.
"Hopefully this time next week we'll have cattle in our pens and be feeding."
The idea of feeding became even more attractive after the drought-breaking conditions quickly changed at the end of last year.
"The season switched off like a tap for us in November," Mr Stinson said.
"It was our second failed summer in a row, so our grass reserves are getting very low at the moment, and we've only had around 20 mils for the year.
"We've weaned everything probably eight weeks earlier, so they're all off at the moment, and we've preg tested probably a similar timeframe earlier and chopped into the cows pretty well.
"In eight months we've seen the perfect storm flip a whole 180 degrees.
"We sold feeder steers off the oats in November last year for $2300. Our interest rates were still very low and it was bloody wet. Now we're running out of grass, interest rates are going up, and the cattle prices are on the slide."
Most graziers operate under the assumption that it's not a case of if, but when, a good season will turn and high prices will come back down, and preparation is key to survival.
"2019 was probably the third really big, dry spell that I've seen in my time here, and the same thing has happened every time," Mr Stinson said.
"There's this massive spike when there's a drop off in the national herd, it doesn't matter what commodity or livestock animal we're talking about.
"When there is a drop off in those numbers, there is a rebuild and prices of livestock goes through the roof and it becomes cost prohibitive to re enter the market and to get going again.
"We've tried nearly every aspect of drought survival from agistment, to selling everything, to feeding, but this last time, just having livestock on hand when it did rain was a massive saviour. That's probably why we're still here now.
"This one's (dry spell) probably come along a little bit quicker than what we were expecting, it's probably forced our hand a little bit but I'm comfortable with where we're at."
The Stinsons have been working with a Santa Angus cross for a number of years, with Mr Stinson saying their were trying to breed "a shorter haired, black beast."
"The black cattle definitely have their have a good selling points, but they do struggle in other aspects of our production system, particularly when it gets to dry like this, and that's where the Santa bulls definitely contribute their traits," he said.
"Our fertility is definitely something that we've been working on for the last few years, and it's working well."
Mr Stinson said although it was difficult to know which market to target, given the current uncertainty, flexibility and the ability to pivot easily was something they had been working towards.
"We've resigned ourselves to the fact that we're not trying to pick a market anymore, because we can't control it," he said.
"We concentrate on the things that we can control like our weight gain, and our fertility and calving, and we just roll with the punches as far as the market goes."
A focus on improving the "tail end" of the draft, through both genetics and feeding, was where Mr Stinson said they hoped to make ground this year.
"For us, we're trying to lift our average sale price," he said.
"If we can feed up the tail end, bring them up and bring our average sale price up that way, rather than concentrating on a lead or top price, we'll do it that way.
"We're trying to get better every sale by concentrating on our bottom 30 or 40 per cent of our herd, in every aspect, in weight gain, in fertility, and in doability."
