Central Queensland agents say there is a premium to be made for cattle from accredited programs.
EU cattle and Pasturefed Cattle Assurance System animals, or PCAS, are among those being rewarded at market.
Following recent market trends at the special weaner and feeder sales at both CQLX Gracemere and Emerald this week, pens carrying the accreditation have fetched more than 50c-100c/kg in some instances.
"We have been noticing southern buyers are looking for those large runs of cattle with an EU accreditation, which is suiting the southern market," Mr Wendt said.
"Vendors get more money for it, which was reflected in the prices."
Julie-Ann Brown of Spring Creek, and her nephew Mitch Robertson of May Win Park, Capella, secured 70 Brangus heifers from Nell Partnership at 342c/kg at the recent Emerald weaner and feeder sale on Tuesday.
They run an EU accredited Wagyu crossing breeding operation at Spring Creek, where they plan to put these heifers in their breeding program.
The heifer line attracted a fierce bidding between Spring Creek and Moura-district cattle producer Stewart Nobbs.
Ms Brown said the purchase was a great opportunity, that is often hard to come by.
"These Brangus heifers are EU accredited and they'll fit well in our cross breeding operation," she said.
"It's still very much a buyers' market currently, but these heifers were well worth the premium price.
"The progeny from these heifers will become part of our F1 Wagyu herd, crossed with Wagyus, and in future, we'll cross the F1 cattle with full-blood Wagyu, becoming F2 Wagyu."
\RBV Rural livestock's Matt Beard shared similar similarities following the Emerald weaner and feeder sale on Tuesday.
Mr Beard said producers were investing in ways to fetch the premium price, which the accreditations were bringing.
"The bump in the market at Emerald this week was fairly quality related, but particularly now since this market has tightened up, things like the EU accreditation, PCAS, and pre-treated cattle certainly attracted another premium once again," he said.
"You'll find that's what you just need to do, when the market tightens up, you just need to do a little more to fetch that better price."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
