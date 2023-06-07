Top quality cattle country on the market

HIGHLANDS Plains is 2048 hectares (5060 acres) of predominately open to semi-open country with deep, black, self-mulching soils, running into lesser areas of mountain coolibah, and loamy box ridges, and areas of coolibah and ti-tree creek flats.
Offered by Peter and Jenny Pocock after 36 years of ownership, the property is located 24km south west of Dysart, 60km east of Clermont, and 110km north east of Emerald.
Highlands Plains is heavily grassed with mostly native species including Mitchell, kangaroo, red Natal, spear, and good stands of blue grass varieties including king and Queensland.
Areas have also been improved with angelton, green panic, sabi, Rhodes and buffel grass. There is also some seca stylo on the loamy ridge country.
Highland Plains is divided into 15 main paddocks plus holding paddocks.
The three and four strand barbed wire fencing on steel and timber posts is described as being in good functional condition.
There are two sets of strategically located cattle yards.
The main yards are equipped with vet crush, calf cradle, five way draft, and loading ramp.
The second set of yards near the homestead complex have a newly constructed loading ramp and race on a gravel pad. There is also a round yard for horses.
The very well water property has 10 dams, including one 40 megalitre dam, and five bores.
The average annual rainfall for the past 20 years is 575mm (22 inches).
The large, main six bedroom brick house was built in 1995 and has a surrounding 3m verandah.
There is also a two bedroom cottage that was renovated in 2014.
Other structural improvements include a five bay shed, a three bay shed, a 27x13.5m maintenance shed with a vehicle hoist, 15x12m machinery/hay shed, fuel tanks, and dog pens.
Highland Plains will be auctioned by RBV Rural in Emerald on July 14.
Contact Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Bryton Virgo, 0477 318 224, or Tony Prentice, 0417 709 778, RBV Rural, Emerald.
